Services
Calling hours
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center
Burial
To be announced at a later date
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Funeral service
Private
The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center
Carolyn Durham


1949 - 2020
Carolyn Durham Obituary
Carolyn Durham

Judy Carolyn Smith Durham, 70, wife of Larry Durham, died Wednesday May 6, 2020 in Anderson.

Born in Anderson on October 18, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John Bunyon Smith and the late Gladys Mildred Farmer Smith.

She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple in Starr, SC.

She is survived by her husband Larry Durham, daughter, Tracie D. Kinard (Keith), grandchildren, Maxwell Kinard and Chelsea Renee Durham, brother, Richard Smith and a step-sister Mary Lou Jernigan.

She was preceded in death by her son Mitchell Durham.

A private family funeral service will be held in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Monday May 11, 2020 from the hours of 1:00pm - 5:00pm.

Burial will take place at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery 140 Inway Dr. Anderson, SC 29621

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 9 to May 10, 2020
