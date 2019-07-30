Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
the chapel
Carolyn Johnson Obituary
Carolyn Johnson

Anderson - Carolyn Cheek Johnson, 77, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home. Born in Belton, she was the wife of Cook Johnson and the daughter of the late Harrison Cheek and Zoie Martin Cheek. Carolyn was a loan officer for Ag South.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Mark Johnson and Kathy Patterson (Bobby); brother, Joe Cheek (B.J.); and grandchildren Jennifer Johnson, Sarah Webber, Daniel Patterson, Andrew Johnson, River Duncan and Gracie Patterson.

She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Cheek.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2 pm Tuesday with Reverend David Blizzard officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 30, 2019
