|
|
Carolyn Johnson
Anderson - Carolyn Cheek Johnson, 77, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home. Born in Belton, she was the wife of Cook Johnson and the daughter of the late Harrison Cheek and Zoie Martin Cheek. Carolyn was a loan officer for Ag South.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Mark Johnson and Kathy Patterson (Bobby); brother, Joe Cheek (B.J.); and grandchildren Jennifer Johnson, Sarah Webber, Daniel Patterson, Andrew Johnson, River Duncan and Gracie Patterson.
She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Cheek.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2 pm Tuesday with Reverend David Blizzard officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 30, 2019