|
|
Carolyn Joyce Smith
Anderson - Joyce Smith, 84, of Anderson SC, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC on November 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Clareen Sheridan, and the wife to the late Harold T. Smith.
She is survived by her children: Brad Smith, Janet S. Lee and her husband Roger and Cas Smith and his wife Leanne; grandchildren: Sheridan Ash and her husband Joel, Patrick Moorhead and his wife Lyndsey and Bradley Jasmine Smith; great-grandchildren: Brady, Broc and Berit Smith, Corbin and Jackson Ash, Sophia and Lyla Jean Moorhead, Trinity, Isaiah and Malachi Peterson and Elijah Sabir; special niece: Jennie McAlister and several other nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2pm with Rev. Curt Edison officiating.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Carolina Special Olympics, 109 Oak Park Dr, Irmo, SC 29063.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 25, 2019