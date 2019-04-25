Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Joyce Smith


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Joyce Smith Obituary
Carolyn Joyce Smith

Anderson - Joyce Smith, 84, of Anderson SC, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC on November 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Clareen Sheridan, and the wife to the late Harold T. Smith.

She is survived by her children: Brad Smith, Janet S. Lee and her husband Roger and Cas Smith and his wife Leanne; grandchildren: Sheridan Ash and her husband Joel, Patrick Moorhead and his wife Lyndsey and Bradley Jasmine Smith; great-grandchildren: Brady, Broc and Berit Smith, Corbin and Jackson Ash, Sophia and Lyla Jean Moorhead, Trinity, Isaiah and Malachi Peterson and Elijah Sabir; special niece: Jennie McAlister and several other nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2pm with Rev. Curt Edison officiating.

The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Carolina Special Olympics, 109 Oak Park Dr, Irmo, SC 29063.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now