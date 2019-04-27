|
|
Carolyn Lee Lunsford
Anderson, SC - Carolyn Lee Selby Lunsford, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Erma Skiles Selby. She was a devoted homemaker and animal lover.
Survivors include her husband, Frederick L. Lunsford; daughters, Teddi Ocwieja (Robert) and Karen Lee Merwin (Lucky); grandchildren, Justin and Braclyn Ocwieja, Tanya and George Merwin; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lilli, Drake, and Nicholas.
Services will be held at a later date in Dayton, Ohio.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019