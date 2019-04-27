Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lunsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Lee Lunsford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Lee Lunsford Obituary
Carolyn Lee Lunsford

Anderson, SC - Carolyn Lee Selby Lunsford, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Erma Skiles Selby. She was a devoted homemaker and animal lover.

Survivors include her husband, Frederick L. Lunsford; daughters, Teddi Ocwieja (Robert) and Karen Lee Merwin (Lucky); grandchildren, Justin and Braclyn Ocwieja, Tanya and George Merwin; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lilli, Drake, and Nicholas.

Services will be held at a later date in Dayton, Ohio.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now