Carolyn "Boots" Mitchell Erskine

Belton - Carolyn "Boots" Mitchell Erskine, 89, of Belton, SC, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.

Born, January 15, 1931 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Eugene Mitchell and Pearl Wilson Mitchell. She was married for 58 years to William Rufus Erskine, Sr. until his death in 2008. Boots was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Second Baptist Church of Belton. Spending time with her family brought her so much joy and she loved gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Harris; grandchildren, Angie Smith (Chad), Jimmy Meeks, Jr. (Bonnie), and Tony Meeks (Jennifer); great-granddaughters, Brooke Tucker (Aaron), Erica Smith, Kirsten Meeks, Macy Meeks, and Gracyn Meeks; and great-great granddaughter, Carter Lynn Tucker.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, William Rufus Erskine, Jr. and William Rufus Erskine, III; 7 brothers and 1 sister. She was the last surviving member of her family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 12:30-1:30 pm at Second Baptist Church Belton. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Dwight Greene officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories, Belton, SC.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at the residence.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
