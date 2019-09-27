Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC
Carolyn Moore


1941 - 2019
Carolyn Moore Obituary
Carolyn Moore

Anderson - Carolyn Elizabeth Spence Moore, 78, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home.

Born July 16, 1941 in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late William Howard Taft Spence and Maggie Pressley Spence. She was married to the late Johnie Earl Moore.

Carolyn loved her family dearly and was a stay at home wife and mother. Her family was her life and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Ramble On Biker Church.

She is survived by her son, John E. Moore, Jr. (Emily) of Williamston, SC; daughters, Deborah Hurt of Williamston, SC and Susie Simmons (Randy) of Starr, SC; sister, Madeline Gunter of Starr, SC; grandchildren, Nicole Misenheimer, Erik Hurt, Kymberli Hurt, Kayla Moore, Keri Simmons, Josh Moore, John Michael Moore, Serena Brisson, Jacob Moore and Jared Moore; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Anthony Moore; great-grandson, Eli Johnson; brothers, Billy and Jerry Spence; and sisters, Brenda Moody, Judy Bell, Margaret Spence and Ramona.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in the chapel, Sunday, September 29th at 3:30pm with Pastor Johnny Vickery and Pastor Albert Strickland officiating.

Flowers will be accepted.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019
