Carolyn Owens

Carolyn OwensAnderson - Carolyn Clark Owens, 73, wife of James L. "Jim" Owens, passed away September 14, 2020, at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.Born in Anderson, SC, Carolyn was the daughter of the late James Guy Clark, Sr. and the late Ruby Higginbotham Johnson. She was a member of Six & Twenty Baptist Church.In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by daughters, Tonya Sanders Burdette (Chris) of Pendleton and Denise Sanders Surls of Anderson; son, Scott Sanders (Lori) of Pendleton; stepson, Brian Owens (Carla) of Etowah, NC; stepdaughter, Shannon Arnold (John) of Pisgah Forest, NC; grandchildren, Drew Sanders (Hannah), Eli Sanders, Dalton Surls, B.J. Owens, Cody Owens, and Brittni Burrell; two great-grandchildren; and brother Bobby Clark.Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Denny Clark; and a sister, Gloria Smith.Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 16th at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. C.W. Hicks. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended. A private burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.The family will be at the home of Dalton Surls, 108 Norbert Lane, Anderson, SC 29624.