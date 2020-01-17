|
|
Carolyn Rice White
Abbeville - Carolyn Rice White, 92, resident of 154 Mulehead Drive (formerly of Sunset Drive), widow of Joe Luke White, Sr. passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her home.
Born on February 9, 1927 in Plum Branch, SC, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Clough Rice, Sr. and Carrie Belle Stevens Rice. Carolyn was a graduate of McCormick High School and Columbia College. She taught English in Barnwell, McCormick, and Abbeville County Schools.
She was a former member of Abbeville First Baptist Church where she served as church treasurer for a number of years and was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She made baby blankets for the Linus Ministry at Abbeville Area Medical Center and also volunteered in their gift shop. She was currently a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. She was also an avid Clemson Tiger and Abbeville Panther fan.
Survivors include: her son Edwin Abram White (Mary) of Abbeville, SC; daughters Karen White Miner (Bob) of Fort Mill, SC and Ann White Kohler (Joe) of St. Petersburg, FL; a sister Louise Rice Campbell of Anderson, SC; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sallie Jennings Rice and June King White; and loving caregivers Wilma Watts and Mary Grant.
She was preceded in death by a son Joe Luke White, Jr. and daughter-in-law Dana Prince White and a brother Edwin Clough Rice, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM at Main Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brian Arant officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until 1:45 prior to services.
Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Edwin Luke White, Jacob William Kohler, Bryan Edward Rabb, John Joseph King, Ronald Victor Brown, Jr., Matthew Nolan Lee, and Christopher Riley West.
Memorials may be sent to Main Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 656, Abbeville , SC 29620 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences may be made to the White family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the White family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020