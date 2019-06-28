Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Charping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Sue Charping

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Sue Charping Obituary
Carrie Sue Charping

Anderson - Carrie Sue Culberson Charping, 87, of Anderson, SC went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born November 27, 1931, in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Mauldin Culberson and Ida Estella Rhodes Culberson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bobby Joe Charping; brothers, James, William, Grady and Vernon Culberson; grandson, Russell Wayne Alexander and granddaughter, Carrie Marie Alexander.

Carrie retired as a claim's representative from the Social Security Administration. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church and loved attending bible study with her friends. She also loved gardening, sewing and reading in her spare time. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family at family gatherings.

She is survived by her son, Gary Charping of Lexington, SC; daughter, Debbie Alexander (Wayne) of Iva, SC; brothers, Alfred and Thomas Culberson; sisters, Helen McLane and Frances Harty; sister-in-law, Claudine Charping; grandson, Craig Alexander and great-granddaughter, Kirstan Alexander.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11:30 am with Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Debbie Alexander.

Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 219 W Whitner St, Anderson, SC 29624 or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now