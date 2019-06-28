Carrie Sue Charping



Anderson - Carrie Sue Culberson Charping, 87, of Anderson, SC went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



Born November 27, 1931, in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Mauldin Culberson and Ida Estella Rhodes Culberson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bobby Joe Charping; brothers, James, William, Grady and Vernon Culberson; grandson, Russell Wayne Alexander and granddaughter, Carrie Marie Alexander.



Carrie retired as a claim's representative from the Social Security Administration. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church and loved attending bible study with her friends. She also loved gardening, sewing and reading in her spare time. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family at family gatherings.



She is survived by her son, Gary Charping of Lexington, SC; daughter, Debbie Alexander (Wayne) of Iva, SC; brothers, Alfred and Thomas Culberson; sisters, Helen McLane and Frances Harty; sister-in-law, Claudine Charping; grandson, Craig Alexander and great-granddaughter, Kirstan Alexander.



The family will receive friends from 10-11 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11:30 am with Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



The family will be at the home of her daughter, Debbie Alexander.



Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 219 W Whitner St, Anderson, SC 29624 or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 28, 2019