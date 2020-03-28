|
|
Carroll A. Keasler
Starr, SC - Carroll Alan Keasler, 68, husband of Lone Wiles Keasler, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late John Allen and Earlene Clinkscales Keasler. Carroll served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was retired from Duke Energy with 42 years of service. Farming was his passion and he enjoyed working on his farm following retirement. He was a Life member of Hermon Lodge #116 A.F.M. He served on the Starr-Iva Water Company Board for many years. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Lone; two daughters, Ashley Keasler Cook (Eric) and Jennifer Keasler Roach (Justin); son, Jeff Bowen; and nine grandchildren, Erica, Mckenna, and Luke Cook, Claire, Stella, and Josie Roach, and Seth, Caroline, and Jacob Bowen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Keasler and Edward Keasler, and an infant sister.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at South Lawn Memorial Gardens conducted by Reverend David Pickens. The family will greet friends following the service. The family is at the home of Ashley and Eric Cook, 203 Keasler Drive, Starr.
Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Starr, SC 29684.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020