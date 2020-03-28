Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
South Lawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Keasler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll A. Keasler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carroll A. Keasler Obituary
Carroll A. Keasler

Starr, SC - Carroll Alan Keasler, 68, husband of Lone Wiles Keasler, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late John Allen and Earlene Clinkscales Keasler. Carroll served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was retired from Duke Energy with 42 years of service. Farming was his passion and he enjoyed working on his farm following retirement. He was a Life member of Hermon Lodge #116 A.F.M. He served on the Starr-Iva Water Company Board for many years. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Lone; two daughters, Ashley Keasler Cook (Eric) and Jennifer Keasler Roach (Justin); son, Jeff Bowen; and nine grandchildren, Erica, Mckenna, and Luke Cook, Claire, Stella, and Josie Roach, and Seth, Caroline, and Jacob Bowen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Keasler and Edward Keasler, and an infant sister.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at South Lawn Memorial Gardens conducted by Reverend David Pickens. The family will greet friends following the service. The family is at the home of Ashley and Eric Cook, 203 Keasler Drive, Starr.

Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Starr, SC 29684.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carroll's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -