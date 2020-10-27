Carroll W. Bowie, M.D.Anderson - Dr. Carroll Wendell Bowie, 96, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.Born November 3, 1923 in Starr, SC, he was the son of the late Clyde Thornton Bowie and Ethele Finley Bowie. He was married for 63 years to Melba Mackie Bowie until her death in 2013.Dr. Bowie was a 1940 graduate of Boys High, a graduate of Emory University and Emory University Medical School and completed his residency training at Wake Forest Medical School. He then served in the United States Army with the rank of Captain and ran a hospital at a refugee camp in Germany immediately after WWII. Dr. Bowie began his practice, Bowie Urological Clinic, in 1952 with his brother and served the citizens of Anderson for over 53 years until his retirement in 2005.He was very active within his field and his community. Dr. Bowie was the former Rotary President and a life member of the Board of the Salvation Army. He twice served as Chief of Staff at Anderson Memorial Hospital and twice served on the board at Kanuga Conferences. He was a former President of the North Carolina and South Carolina Urological Association and served 11 years on the Appalachian Health Council. Dr. Bowie was an official historian of the Anderson County Medical Society since 2003 and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where he served as a Communicant and Senior Warden.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Carol Lee Webber and her husband, Leland, of Anderson, SC, and Robert Thornton Bowie of Atlanta, GA; and grandchildren, Ellen Bowie Webber and Bobby Webber.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Clyde Thornton Bowie; and sister, Johnnie Bowie Swetenburg.The family will have a private memorial service to celebrate the life of Dr. Carroll W. Bowie at Grace Episcopal Church with Father Jack Hardaway officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 711 S. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29624 or Anderson Free Clinic, P.O. Box 728, Anderson, SC 29622.