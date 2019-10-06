|
Catherine G Rochester
Anderson - Catherine Gallman Rochester, 88, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Laurens, SC, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born August 4, 1931, in York County, SC, she was a daughter of the late C.C. and Hattie Wood Gallman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Harold T. Rochester; daughter, Rudine Rochester Coates; and brothers, C. Hunter Gallman, Lindsay W. Gallman and John L. Gallman.
Catherine was a graduate of Ford High School in Laurens, SC and Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a retired registered nurse from Anderson Area Medical Center. She was a member of Pope Baptist Church and a member of the Esther Sunday School Class.
Catherine's life beautifully reflected God's love and goodness; her loving and caring heart was truly a blessing to her family and by all who were blessed to have known her. She was committed to serving the Lord and has heard Him say as she was welcomed into Heaven, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Even though her absence will be difficult to bear, the family declares, "We love you Mom and will miss you greatly but rejoice that you're finally at home and sitting at your Savior's feet."
She is survived by her sons, Michael W. Rollins, Sr. (Sandra) and Anthony "Tony" Rollins (Patty); daughter, Judine Rochester Pruitt (Wayne); son-in-law, Marshall Coates; sister, Dorothy Gallman Lennon (Tom); grandchildren, Michael Rollins, Jr. (Cheriesse), John Anthony Rollins (Tierney), Richie Reed (Camilia), Stephanie Sammons (Ric), Melanie Fishel (Rich), Catherine Sears (Chris), Adam Rollins (Ashley), and Lanna Johnson (Adam); and a number of great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 in the chapel with Reverend John K. Gallman officiating. Members of the Esther Sunday School Class with serve as honorary escorts. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell's Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019