Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Magdalen
12626 E. 21st Street N
Wichita, KS
Catherine Sue Herring Brady


1938 - 2019
Catherine Sue Herring Brady Obituary
Catherine Sue Herring Brady

Anderson - Catherine Sue Herring Brady (81) died peacefully at home in Anderson, SC, July 6, 2019. She was born May 30,1938 to Francis Marion Herring and Mary Ruth Crawford in Great Bend KS. In 1961, she married Charles Brady of St. Louis, MO and together they raised their two children, Thomas Brady of Chicago, IL and Ruth Guffey of St. Charles, MO. Sue and Charlie traveled worldwide with Charlie's business endeavors. In retirement, they enjoyed quiet evenings at their home near Lake Hartwell in Anderson, SC. Sue's sharp wit made her a formidable foe in any game, particularly Scrabble and Bridge. Family and friends will always remember her keen sense of humor, appreciation for the ridiculous and genuine interest in the lives of those she loved. She is survived by her devoted husband and children, her sisters Laura Cummings of Wichita, KS and Melissa Gelb of St. Louis, MO and her brother Charles Herring of Oklahoma City, OK as well as her grandchildren Christopher and Timothy Guffey of St. Charles, MO. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on August 9, 2019 at the Church of the Magdalen, 12626 E. 21st Street N, Wichita, KS. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: www.samaritanspurse.org or www.samuelshouse.com.ve.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 28, 2019
