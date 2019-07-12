|
|
Catherine Wansley
Anderson - Catherine Webb Wansley, 78,of 211 Dickens Avenue, widow of Joe Wansley, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Starr, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Leroy Webb and Annie Mae Gamble Webb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Billy Wansley, and sisters Betty Ruth Webb and Johnnie Mae Webb
She is survived by a son, Joe B. Wansley (Carla) of Anderson, S. C. and six siblings all of Anderson, S. C.
Funeral services are 3pm Saturday in the Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, D. B. Walker Funeral Service.
The family is at the home.
Professional services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 12, 2019