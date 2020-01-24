|
Cathy Diane Moorehead Smith
Donalds - Cathy Diane Moorehead Smith, 67 of 16 Smith Street Donalds SC, passed Monday. Survivors include her husband Joe A. Smith of the home; two daughters, Tracy Byrd, and Tabatha Smith, one son, JoJo Smith, six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Christeen Rochester, three brothers, BT Sylvester Burns Jr., Columbus, and Stanley Moorehead. Funeral services will be held Sunday 2:00PM Mt. Zion Baptist Church, burial Belton City Cemetery. The family is at the home. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloways Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020