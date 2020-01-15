|
|
Cathy Driver
Townville - Cathy Jeanette Whitfield Driver, 72, of Townville, SC, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born July 26, 1947 in Oconee County, SC she was the daughter of the late Jeff Webb Whitfield and Lottie Wells Whitfield.
Cathy was raised in Anderson, SC and worked for a short time in the textile industry before becoming a Navy wife and mother. She supported her husband, Rick, throughout his long career in radio. She was an active member of the Republican Party, was an executive committee member of the Fork Two Precinct and she enjoyed painting and needlepoint.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles R. "Rick" Driver, Sr.; son, Charles R. "Rickey" Driver, Jr.; and grandchildren, Christian Emory and Brianna Emory.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Leslie Michelle Driver.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Townville Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2:30pm with Rev. Ted James and Dr. David Blizzard officiating. Burial will follow in Townville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to Townville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 125, Townville, SC 29689.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020