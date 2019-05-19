|
Cathy Jane Davis
Williamston - Cathy Jane Davis, 66, of 1008 Welcome Rd., died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Ware Shoals, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alvin C. and Thelma Jane Darby Davis. She was of Baptist faith.
Surviving are: son, James R. Carter, Jr. of Williamston; daughter, Cathy Earlene Vaughn of Anderson; brothers, Alvin Lynn and Bobby Ray Davis; sisters, Libby Brown and Mary Haynes; grandchildren, Jami Nicole and Mallori Lynn Carter and Richard C. Jennings; great grandchildren, Nathanial Carter, Aiden Flannigan, M.J. Olivet, Michael Giles, Emalie Roberts, Abbi Gale Jennings, Sara Roberts and Janessa Jennings.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Davis.
Graveside Service will be held 1 PM Monday at Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to .
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 19, 2019