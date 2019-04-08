Services
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
416 Denham Ave,
West Columbia, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
416 Denham Ave,
West Columbia, SC
Columbia - Cathy Lynn Burdette, 62, entered into heaven on April 6, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1957 to Billy and Elizabeth Gloria Jennings Wells. Cathy was a member at Grace Baptist Church where she served as church secretary. Cathy loved spending time with her family and friends.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Alan Burdette, daughter; Amanda Jensen (Michael), grandchildren; Micah and Seth, brothers; Fred Kerr, Tony Kerr (Robin), niece; Elizabeth Kerr, nephew; Jesse Kerr.

Funeral service for Cathy will be held at noon Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church 416 Denham Ave, West Columbia, SC 29169. The family will receive friends one hour prior to time of service. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church West Columbia Mission fund.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 8, 2019
