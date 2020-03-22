Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Cecil Bryant Obituary
Cecil Bryant

Williamston - William Cecil Bryant, 79, husband of Julia Marlene Clardy Bryant, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late William Kirksey and Bessie Heaton Bryant. He retired from Celanese Corporation and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Barry Bryant (Jennifer) of West Pelzer; sister, Martha Faye Owen of Williamston; and grandchildren, Andrew, Alex and Anna Grace Bryant.

He was predeceased by a son, Allan Bryant; three brothers; and four sisters.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 25, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

ATTENTION: DUE TO THE RECENT CDC COVID-19 GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING AND NO ASSEMBLIES OF OVER 50 PEOPLE, ALL FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE LIMITED TO NO MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE. WE APPRECIATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME FOR YOUR FAMILY AND OUR COUNTRY.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
