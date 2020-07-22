Cecil Campbell

Leonard Campbell
Belton - Cecil Leonard Campbell, age 100, widower of the late Katherine Reed Clement Campbell, of Docheno Road, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home.
Born in Belton, he was son of the late Rufus Mattison and Lula Bailey Campbell. He was the oldest member of Honea Path First Baptist Church and was a farmer. Mr. Campbell was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and was the longest serving member of the Belton American Legion Post. He delivered Meals on Wheels for over 40 years and was a Mason.
Surviving are: two sons, Terry (Jenny) Campbell of Donalds and Roger (Gail) Campbell of Belton; his daughter, Harriet Smith of Honea Path; two sisters, Bobbie (Buddy) Blakely of Burlington NC and Jane (Ralph) Cauthen of Greensboro NC; six grandchildren, Justin Smith, Doug Smith, Brandon Smith, Joel Campbell, Bailey Campbell, and Meggy Standridge; ten great-grandchildren; and a long time friend, Johanna Ramsey.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to his long time caregiver, Connie Cavas, whom he loved dearly.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Honea Path First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Moody officiating. A private family burial will take place prior to the service.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to The Honea Path First Baptist Church Home Changers Ministry, 100 S. Main St., Honea Path, SC 29654. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com