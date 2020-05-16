|
|
Cecil Owen
Pendleton - Cecil Owen, 99, died peacefully Friday May 15, 2020. He was born in Liberty March 12, 1921 a son of Arley and Lizzie Tallie White Owen.
Cecil grew up in Liberty and was drafted into the US Army. He was a quartermaster during World War II, serving in India, Burma, and China. When he returned Cecil started painting homes. He was a residential painter for many years, retiring at the age of 80. He was a long-time member of Refuge Baptist Church, serving in just about every position there at one time or another. He was a member of American Legion Post #113 in Pendleton. At the time of his passing he was the oldest member.
Cecil is survived by his son, Steve of Pendleton; two daughters, Carolyn James (Frankie) of Greenville and Linda Cartee (Larry) of Pendleton; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Arley Owen, Jr. of Easley; and a sister, Avanelle Whitfield of Seneca. In addition to his parents Cecil was predeceased by his wife, Mattie Ena Bowen Owen; and seven brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 19 at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd., Central. Burial will follow with military rites at Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 6-8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Those who wish to remember Cecil in a special way may make donations in his memory to Refuge Baptist Church, 219 Refuge Church Rd., Central SC, 29630 or Faith Fellowship, 2230 Old Greenville Hwy, Pendleton, SC 29670.
