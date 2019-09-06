|
|
Rev. Cecil V. Clement
Belton - Reverend Cecil V. Clement, 75, departed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at AnMed Health Medical Center. Born in Belton, SC, he was the son of Booker T. and Felicia Clinkscales Clement.
He leaves his wife Geneva Jones Clement, his children, daughters, Angelia Jenkins (Daniel), Jacqueline Henderson, Claracia Clement; son Timothy Clement; and six grandchildren.
At an early age he joined the Mount Zion Baptist church in Belton, SC. He graduated from Geer-Gantt High School in Belton, SC and later received a Bachelor's Degree from Benedict College. He taught Language Arts in the Greenwood County public schools; served as a medic with the United States Army; worked at BASF, as a long-distance truck driver before retiring. After retiring he later went to work in security with Guardsmark and American Security and served as a shift supervisor at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The funeral will be conducted by Rev. Kenneth Harrison and will be held on Saturday, 7th at 1PM at Liberty Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The body will be on view at the funeral home Friday from 12 noon until 8 pm and will be placed in the church Saturday at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service. D. B. Walker Funeral Services is in charge of the services.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019