Cecil V. Paris
Anderson, SC - Cecil Vance Paris, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Born in Greer, SC, he was the son of the late Lawrence C. and Sally L. Sumner Paris. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was retired from Robert Bosch. Mr. Paris was a dedicated member of Centerville Baptist Church where he served in many capacities.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joyce Donald Paris; stepchildren, Donald R. Fredericks (Denise) of Anderson, Rev. Ronald L. Fredericks (Pam) of Dublin, VA, Lynn Fredericks White (Tommy) and Cindi Fredericks Embler, all of Anderson; grandchildren, Andrea Chabek Lollis (Josh) of Anderson, Russell Fredericks of Cleveland, TN, Lindsey Embler Azelkas of Sugar Hill, GA, Lauren Fredericks Rife (Nathan) of Woodlawn, VA, Jessica White Burpo (Woody) of Yukon, OK, Dr. Donald R. Fredericks, Jr. (Alex) of Washington, DC, Courtney Embler and Becky Fredericks, both of Greenville; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Valentine, Bess Haney, and Vivian Prescher; a brother, Allen Paris (Lottie); and a brother-in-law, Horace Donald, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Robbie Smith, Rev. Ronald Fredericks, and Rev. Woody Burpo. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Centerville Baptist Church, 1705 Gerrard Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 22, 2019