Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Cecil Paris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Paris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil V. Paris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecil V. Paris Obituary
Cecil V. Paris

Anderson, SC - Cecil Vance Paris, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Born in Greer, SC, he was the son of the late Lawrence C. and Sally L. Sumner Paris. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was retired from Robert Bosch. Mr. Paris was a dedicated member of Centerville Baptist Church where he served in many capacities.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joyce Donald Paris; stepchildren, Donald R. Fredericks (Denise) of Anderson, Rev. Ronald L. Fredericks (Pam) of Dublin, VA, Lynn Fredericks White (Tommy) and Cindi Fredericks Embler, all of Anderson; grandchildren, Andrea Chabek Lollis (Josh) of Anderson, Russell Fredericks of Cleveland, TN, Lindsey Embler Azelkas of Sugar Hill, GA, Lauren Fredericks Rife (Nathan) of Woodlawn, VA, Jessica White Burpo (Woody) of Yukon, OK, Dr. Donald R. Fredericks, Jr. (Alex) of Washington, DC, Courtney Embler and Becky Fredericks, both of Greenville; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Valentine, Bess Haney, and Vivian Prescher; a brother, Allen Paris (Lottie); and a brother-in-law, Horace Donald, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Robbie Smith, Rev. Ronald Fredericks, and Rev. Woody Burpo. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Centerville Baptist Church, 1705 Gerrard Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now