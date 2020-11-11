Celena J. Massey
Pendleton - Celena Jones Massey, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, November 9th, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence and went to be with her Lord.
She was born May 5th, 1931 in Pendleton, a daughter of the late Samuel Columbus Jones and Catherine Russell Jones. She was the youngest of six siblings who have predeceased her - Sam Jones, Jr., Billy Jones, Russell Jones, Spratt Jones, and Leila Grace Marvin.
Her father, Samuel Columbus Jones who as many know was a Clemson University alumnus and university employee who famously presented 'The Rock' to Coach Frank Howard in 1965 on a trip he had returned from Death Valley, California which has gone on to achieve National Collegiate Football legend. Celena was his last surviving child.
She married the love of her life, Floyd H. Massey in 1956. He predeceased her 5 ½ years ago.
She graduated Pendleton High School and attended Anderson College in the 50's. She served as a paralegal with Singer Industries in the early 60's and later worked with the Anderson County School District in administration. She also started a children's daycare business, 'The Gingerbread House' with a good friend in the early 70's. She had a zest for penmanship and loved to write poetry whenever she was able. Her good friends as well as her family encouraged her to write and they enjoyed her prose.
Celena is survived by two sons, Donald Massey of Clemson and Gary Massey of Pendleton; and four grandchildren, Ashlynn Massey, Laurel Massey, Houston Massey, and Branch Massey.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 15th at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central. The service will be available via livestream by clicking here: Duckett-Robinson Chapel Live Stream
The family will receive friends at 2:00 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Institute of Mental Health at www.nimh.nih.gov
