Charles Bacon
Anderson - Charles Russell Bacon, 68, of Anderson SC, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Hospice of the Upstate.
Born in Groveland, MA, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Mary E. Bacon and the husband to the late Donna Bacon, who he loved very much. He was a machinist, Mason Grand Master, 1986, 1991; Charles C. Dame Lodge A.F. &A.M., also a Shriners International Volunteer.
He is survived by his sons: Norman W. Crocker, wife Charlene and Charles L. Bacon; daughters: Laurie Townsend, husband Donald and Jessica Danielle Bacon; brother: David Bacon; sister: Diane Mac; grandchildren: Jonathan and Samantha Crocker, Stephen, Richard and Cassie Townsend, Jacob Greeley, Taylor Tebordo, Timothy and Calista Michaud, Alicia Weir and Kassandra Bacon; great-grandchild: Phoebe Michaud.
A memorial service will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4pm.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 26, 2019