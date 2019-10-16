Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Williamston - Charles Larry Black, 75, husband of Judy Ann Copeland Black, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late James Thomas Black and Eunice Reddmond Goodman. He retired from Capsco, Inc. and was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael Kelly (Jan) of Williamston; daughters, Patti Owens (Todd) of Piedmont and Lynn Black of Belton; brothers, Roy Black (Odean) of Anderson and John Black (Violet) of Greer; grandchildren, Amber Lorah (David) of Piedmont, Sommer Heitz (Kyle) of Pelzer, Colton Kelly of Williamston; and great-grandson, Bruce Lorah.

He was predeceased by brothers, Jimmy and Ralph Black; sister, Jane Gaffney; and granddaughter, Marissa Owens.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Big Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 187, Williamston, SC 29697.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
