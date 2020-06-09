Charles Carroll Hamby
Anderson - Charles Carroll Hamby, 88, husband of Betty Jean Martin Hamby passed away June 3rd, 2020 at Hospice of the Upstate Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, surrounded by his loving wife.
Born in Oconee, SC, he was the son of the late Charles and Myra Lee Hamby. Charles was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean War and former owner of Charles C. Hamby Inc. Railroad Contractors, Hamby's Used Car's and Hamby Mountain Music Park. Charles was a former chairman of the Oconee County Democratic Party and second vice chairman South Carolina Democratic Party, honorary member of the Dr. Ralph Stanley Clinch Mountain Boys, a member of the Fair Play Masonic Lodge, Hejaz Shriner, and American Legion Post 120, a member of Oakdale Baptist Church.
In addition to his loving wife of 34 years, Betty Jean Martin Hamby, Charles is survived by his sons, Gregory Hamby, Charles Matthew Hamby; daughters, Beverly Estaque, Myra Wells, Carol Hamby; step children, Marilyn Rowland, Sandra Hildbran, Tim Rowland; and granddaughter of the home Ashley Wells; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, son, Gary C. Hamby; brothers, James Alton Hamby, Neal Allen Hamby; and stepchildren, Gary and Ronnie Martin.
A Celebration of his life will be held 2 pm, Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held 12:30-1:30 pm prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home.
The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials are accepted in Charles's memory can be made to, Oakdale Baptist Church, 6724 Highway 24, Townville, South Carolina, 29689 or Hospice of the Upstate Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road Anderson, South Carolina 29621. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.