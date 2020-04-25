|
Charles D. Lindley
March 13, 1944 -
April 20, 2020
While the world is in isolation, Charles D. Lindley, on April 20, 2020, passed on in the presence of God, and joins the company of angels and archangels, and our God Almighty. Since mid-January 2020, Charles had been under the care of Heartland Home Hospice.
Charles D. Lindley was born in Frederick, Oklahoma; the youngest of five. He graduated from Frederick HS, and then went on to Oklahoma State University graduating with a B.S. degree in accounting. He served in the U.S. Army out of Fort Polk, Louisiana. Charles was first employed, as a CPA, by Price Waterhouse in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1967 he became a CPA for Elliot Davis and Co. in Anderson, SC. Later, he would become a CPA partner with Mr. Greene from Elliot Davis, forming Greene, Lindley and Co. CPAs.
Charles established his own independent public accounting service of Charles D Lindley, CPA, later joined by his son, forming Lindley and Lindley, CPA. In 2000 he passed the SEC certification, becoming a Registered Representative enabling him to buy and sell securities for his clients. After marrying Mary Ellen Trotter in May of 2012 in Flagstaff, AZ and living two summers in Flagstaff, AZ, he retired and together they moved to Piedmont, SC.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen T. Lindley, his daughter, Carrie Pruitt, (husband John) and three granddaughters, Mary, Elizabeth, Sara Grace, his son, James Lindley (wife Tamara) and two grandsons, Jackson and Walker, and his brother, Robert Lindley of Edmond, Oklahoma. Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Cora, his father Sherman Lindley, his brothers, Sherman T Lindley, JR, Lt. Col. John Lindley, and his sister Janice Templer, along with his first wife, Rosemary Lindley.
Charles' celebration of life will be held later this year at Augusta Road United Methodist Church (ARUMC), in Pelzer, S.C. Charles , Love/Emergency Fund, is with ARUMC. You are welcome to send donations in his memory. For more information, please contact ARUMC, 864-243-2829 or [email protected]
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020