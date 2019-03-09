|
Charles Edmonds
Anderson - ANDERSON- Charles Thomas Edmonds, Sr., 98, of Anderson, and husband of the late Doris King Edmonds, passed away March 7, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born April 14, 1920 in Anderson, he was the son of the late James Thomas and Ruth Hughes Edmonds. He was a US Army Veteran having served during World War II and the Battle of the Bulge. He was the owner of Midas Muffler for many years and was an avid golfer. Mr. Edmonds was a member of Concord Baptist Church and the Don Latham Sunday School Class.
Surviving are his children: Charles T. Edmonds, Jr. (Susan) of Charleston, John King Edmonds of Anderson, and Sherry Wentzky (Eddie) of Anderson; grandchildren: Laura Edmonds, Amy Mathisen (Trey), Allison Reese, Ansley Wentzky, Emily Williams (Dustin), Caitlin Wentzky and Chase Wentzky and three great grandchildren: Caroline and Thomas Mathisen and Parker Williams. Mr. Edmonds was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Ruth Edmonds. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 with Rev. Bill Parnell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 9, 2019