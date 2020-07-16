Charles Edward Powell



Anderson - Charles Edward Powell, 75, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born on October 26, 1944 in Anderson, SC he was the son of the late Jim Gilliam Powell and Lula Mae Sosebee and the husband to Connie Harris Powell. He was the retired owner and operator of C&P Carpentry. One of his loves, after his family, was his 50 Ford convertible which won numerous "Best of Show" awards.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Krystle Powell and Stephanie Harrell (Jerry); brother: Jimmy Powell (Marilyn); sister: Brenda Mackey; grandchildren: Karly Pressley, Kendall Pressley, Tyler Cummings. Harley Dempsey, and Carter Dempsey; and great grandchildren: Sawyer, Harmony, Roy, Harley Jr, Dakotah, and TK.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Kathy Reynolds and Judy McCrary.



A graveside service will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at New Silverbrook Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 6pm - 8pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.



The family will be at their respective homes.



Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









