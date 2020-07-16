1/
Charles Edward Powell
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Powell

Anderson - Charles Edward Powell, 75, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born on October 26, 1944 in Anderson, SC he was the son of the late Jim Gilliam Powell and Lula Mae Sosebee and the husband to Connie Harris Powell. He was the retired owner and operator of C&P Carpentry. One of his loves, after his family, was his 50 Ford convertible which won numerous "Best of Show" awards.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Krystle Powell and Stephanie Harrell (Jerry); brother: Jimmy Powell (Marilyn); sister: Brenda Mackey; grandchildren: Karly Pressley, Kendall Pressley, Tyler Cummings. Harley Dempsey, and Carter Dempsey; and great grandchildren: Sawyer, Harmony, Roy, Harley Jr, Dakotah, and TK.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Kathy Reynolds and Judy McCrary.

A graveside service will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at New Silverbrook Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6pm - 8pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Silverbrook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved