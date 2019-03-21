Charles Frank Howard



Anderson - Charles Frank Howard, 89, of Anderson, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.



Born March 31, 1929 in LaFrance, SC, he was a son of the late John Wesley and Luola Nix Howard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Craft Howard; a daughter, Darlene Howard Fennell and sister, Ruth Rowland. He served as an Infantry Sergeant in the United States Army. He was a member of Pope Baptist Church and owner operator of Howard Insurance Agency. Charles was a successful agent with Liberty Life Insurance Company for many years.



He is survived by his son, Terry Howard (Pam) of Anderson; son-in-law, Allen Fennell of Anderson; former daughter-in-law, Karen Shaw; three grandchildren, Amanda Goller (Aaron), Kevin Howard (Sonia) and Adam Fennell and three great grandchildren, Gage, Seth and Tyler.



The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 11:30 am Friday with Rev. Matt Danuser officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 pm Friday at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Pope Baptist Church, 2510 Pope Drive, Anderson, SC 29625 or to Campbell Patriots Post 184, P.O. Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary