Charles Freeman
Charles Freeman

Anderson, SC - Charles Holman Freeman, age 79, husband of Evelyn Ann Bryson Freeman, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Elbert County, GA. on March 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Charlie Taylor Freeman and the late Mamie Faulkner Freeman.

He was retired from J.P. Stevens Clemson Plant. He loved to watch sports, especially the Atlanta Braves.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn Ann Bryson Freeman and his children, Angela Fortner (Randy), Pamela Suzanne Epps and Gregory Freeman.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kimberly Lusk, Timothy Fortner, Perry Freeman and Robby Epps Jr. (Brittany), great-grandchildren, Brooke Lusk, Briannia Lusk, and Baylee Cheeks, and sisters, Rachel Schwabb (Loren), Ruby Nell Hunnicutt, and Helen Vassar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Mildred Ward.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Anderson. Rev. Michael Jones will officiate. The family will speak to attendees following the service. Social distancing is to be observed and face masks are recommended.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
