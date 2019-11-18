Services
Charles Gary "Giz" Moore

Charles Gary "Giz" Moore Obituary
Charles Gary "Giz" Moore

Anderson - Charles Gary "Giz" Moore, 79, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Born June 27, 1940 to Otis Lee Moore and Essie Mae Pearson Moore in Westminster, SC. Gary lived in Anderson most of his life. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia C. Gromelski Moore, and his Mother and Father. He is survived by a son, Greg Moore (Diane); daughter, Debbie Moore; three sisters, Vivian Hatcher (David) of Kernersville, NC., Nancy Frady (Earl) of Greenville SC., Judy Terry (Steve) of Anderson, SC., 4 stepchildren, 6 grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Castor in Yokosuka Japan. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas after 36 years of service. He was Past Master of Hiram Masonic Lodge # 68. He was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church.

Gary, known as Giz to many, will be remembered for his kind nature and upbeat sense of humor. He always had a funny story to tell. He loved cars, especially Corvettes and El Caminos. He loved his family and friends but the love of his life was Pat. We find comfort in knowing they are together again.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bob Marcaurelle. Burial, with military honors, will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Family members are at their respective homes.

Special thanks to Hospice of the Upstate - Rainey Hospice House for their loving care and support. Also, an extended gratitude to Sullivan-King Mortuary for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
