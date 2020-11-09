Charles Goodwin Rose
Anderson - Charles Goodwin Rose, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Charles was born on April 16, 1931, to Fred and Iva Rose of Albany, NY. After serving two years in the U.S. Air Force, he met his loving wife of 67 years, Daphne Rose, of Plainsboro, NJ.
They settled in the Trenton area where they raised four children. Charles worked as a warehouseman for most of his career. Following retirement, they relocated to Richmond, VA to be close to their grandchildren. A relocation to Anderson, SC followed in 2013.
Charles was a lifelong "do-it-yourself" individual. He was an avid reader of nonfiction books, often reading a book a week. He loved gardening and working on outdoor projects. Charles and Daphne were devout Christians spending time each morning in devotion. He was a lifelong active member of the Church of Christ, including churches in Trenton and Princeton, NJ, Richmond, VA and most recently the Upstate Church of Christ.
Charles was predeceased by his parents; son C. Michael Rose; brothers Albert Rose and Merritt Rose; and sister, Ella Mattison.
He is survived by his wife Daphne; sons James Rose, DPM (Parrish) of Anderson and Robert Rose (Rebecca) of Richmond, VA; daughter Sandy Rose of Anderson; daughter-in-law Paula Rose of Mechanicsville, VA; sisters Elva Hutchison and Kathleen Hopson; six granddaughters, Holly, Carlee, Christine, Chelsea, Heather and Courtney; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1:00-1:45 pm at the Upstate Church of Christ at 1136 Brown Road, Anderson, SC 29621. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel. There will also be a funeral service held in Richmond, VA, followed by burial at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com
.