Charles Gordon Campbell
Belton - Charles Gordon Campbell, 89, husband of Billie Jo Acker Campbell, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Frank Eugene and Daisy Smith Campbell. He was a member of Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church and was retired from Unocal Oil Company as plant manager of Belton Southeast Terminal.
He was a graduate of Belton High School and served in the S.C. National Guard and U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was past commander of American Legion Post 51, a member of Belton Masonic Lodge 130, served as director of the Belton Farmers Market and chairman of the Belton Veterans Park Committee.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Charlene C. Felkel (John) of Aiken; son, David L. Campbell of Belton; grandsons, J. Preston Felkel (Mindy) of Lexington and C. Warren Felkel (Margaret) of Hartsville; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Anna and Caroline Felkel; sister, Betty C. King of Clemson and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Rita G. Campbell and two brothers, William F. and Jefferson M. Campbell.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Monday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Wallace Culp officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Interment at Garden of Memories, Belton-Honea Path Highway (Hwy 178).
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church, P0 Box 357, Belton, SC 29627 or to Belton Veterans Park, P0 Box 663, Belton, SC 29627. Funeral Arrangements by Cox Funeral Home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 28, 2019