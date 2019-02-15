Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gray Mortuary
52 Main St
Pelzer, SC
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Gray Mortuary
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC
Charles Knight

Williamston - Charles Floyd Knight, Sr., 83, husband of Josie Fray Fields Knight, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Floyd Lawrence and Annette Murise Hughey Knight. He was a shoe repairman for ten years, retired from Cushman Mill after thirty-seven years, and was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife of sixty-three years, he is survived by his children, Sara Gail Knight, Charles Floyd Knight, Jr., and April Hickman, all of Williamston; sister, Sandra Jane Brooks of Valley Springs, CA; and three grandchildren, Misty Leanne Knight, Angela Dawn Knight, and Charles Ray Hickman, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The service will be Sunday, February 17, at 3:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel, followed by burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Area Parkinson Society, 40 John McCarroll Way, Greenville, SC 29607.

The families are at their respective homes.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 15, 2019
