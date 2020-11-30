Charles Paul AndersonAnderson - Charles Paul Anderson, 76, of Anderson, SC, devoted and dedicated husband to Angela Garner Anderson for 54 years, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born April 9, 1944, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late James Paul Anderson and Carrie Aretta Blume Anderson.He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After obtaining his associate degree he began a career in metal fabrication where he later retired. After retiring, Charles favorite saying was, "Everyday was a Saturday". He was an avid war history buff, especially in the history of World War II. He also loved working with metal and wood in his workshop.Charles thoroughly enjoyed taking his wife on picnics where they would sit, eat, and reminisce on all the wonderful memories they had made through the years. He was a member of the Campbell Patriots and New Prospect Baptist Church.In addition to his loving wife Angela, he is survived by his daughters, Kristi Clark (Benny), and Cindy Anderson; three grandchildren, Mike Aguayo, Hannah Clark, and Hayley Clark; and two brothers, James Anderson, and Harold Anderson (Vickie).In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Anderson; and sisters, Evelyn Shaw, and Ruth Paul.For those unable to attend the service, please stop by The McDougald Funeral Home on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, December 1-3, 2020, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to sign the Guest Register and pay your respects. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Committal Shelter at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Parnell officiating with Campbell Patriots administering military honors. Per the family's request, social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Campbell Patriots, P.O. Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622.