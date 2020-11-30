1/1
Charles Paul Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Paul Anderson

Anderson - Charles Paul Anderson, 76, of Anderson, SC, devoted and dedicated husband to Angela Garner Anderson for 54 years, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born April 9, 1944, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late James Paul Anderson and Carrie Aretta Blume Anderson.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After obtaining his associate degree he began a career in metal fabrication where he later retired. After retiring, Charles favorite saying was, "Everyday was a Saturday". He was an avid war history buff, especially in the history of World War II. He also loved working with metal and wood in his workshop.

Charles thoroughly enjoyed taking his wife on picnics where they would sit, eat, and reminisce on all the wonderful memories they had made through the years. He was a member of the Campbell Patriots and New Prospect Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife Angela, he is survived by his daughters, Kristi Clark (Benny), and Cindy Anderson; three grandchildren, Mike Aguayo, Hannah Clark, and Hayley Clark; and two brothers, James Anderson, and Harold Anderson (Vickie).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Anderson; and sisters, Evelyn Shaw, and Ruth Paul.

For those unable to attend the service, please stop by The McDougald Funeral Home on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, December 1-3, 2020, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to sign the Guest Register and pay your respects. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Committal Shelter at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Parnell officiating with Campbell Patriots administering military honors. Per the family's request, social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Campbell Patriots, P.O. Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved