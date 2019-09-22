Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
narthex of Easley First Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
narthex of Easley First Baptist Church
Charles Phillip "Phil" Addington

Charles Phillip "Phil" Addington Obituary
Charles Phillip "Phil" Addington

Easley, SC - Charles Phillip "Phil" Addington, 89, of Deer Creek Road, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.

Born in Stephens County, GA, he was the son of the late Charles Hardy Addington and Addie Sue Putnam Addington.

Mr. Addington was retired from Michelin North America and was formerly employed with Saco-Lowell in Easley and General Electric in Greenville. He was a member of Easley First Baptist Church for over 50 years where he was an usher and member of the Marion Moorhead Sunday School Class. Mr. Addington was an avid outdoorsman and Scoutmaster with the Boys Scouts of America Troop #37 for over 40 years and was a past president of the Easley Lions Club. He proudly served his country in the US Army.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Betty Graham Addington; his children, Charles "Chuck" Addington (Judi) of Liberty, Mitch Addington of Travelers Rest, Chris Addington (Paula) of Dacusville and Elizabeth A. McNamara of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Corey Addington (Andrea), Caroline Addington, Elizabeth Addington, Daniel Dixon, Alison Dixon and Jacob Addington; and one great-grandchild, Graham Addington.

Mr. Addington was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Jane Rampy.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM in the narthex of Easley First Baptist Church with a service to follow at 3:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, Generations to Come, 300 East 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640

The family will be at the home, 252 Deer Creek Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019
