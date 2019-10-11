|
|
Charles Rodney Addis
Abbeville - Charles Rodney Addis, 92, resident of Richard Campbell VA Home formerly of Abbeville, SC widower of Margaret Riley Addis went to be with his Lord Thursday Oct. 10, 2019.
Born in Walhalla, SC he was a son of the late Grady N. Addis and Birdie Teresa Rimrodt Addis.
Mr. Addis proudly served his country as a member of the 3rd Army during World War II. He retired from the Plumbing Hardware business. He was a Charter member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Anderson, SC where he served on numerous committee's within the church. During his stay in Abbeville, SC he attended Main St. United Methodist Church.
The Addis family would like to send a big THANK YOU to the Staff and Nurses of Unit # 3 for their love and excellent care Mr. Addis received during his stay there.
Survivors include: a son Brandt Addis (Beth) of Abbeville, SC; two grandsons Riley Addis and Will Addis (Lauren); three great-grandchildren Ramey, Anna Mills and Claire.
He was the last member of his immediate family.
He was preceded in death by a sister Mary Hicks and a brother Marshall Addis.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday Oct. 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Howard Jones officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family is at the home of his son Mr. & Mrs. Brandt Addis 294 Noble Estates, Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Charles may be made to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1905 East Greenville St., Anderson, SC 29621.
Online condolences may be made to the Addis family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Addis family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019