Charles W. Holliday
Anderson, SC - Charles William Holliday, 86, husband of the late Ann Seawright Holliday, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Hulett Washington and Lizzie Jordan McLees Holliday. Mr. Holliday was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War. He worked in the automotive industry throughout his career and later was an automotive instructor at Tri-County Tech. He served as Chairman of the Advisory Committee for the Automotive Technician Program at Pendleton High School. He was an avid South Carolina Gamecock Fan and was Past President of the Anderson County Gamecock Club. Mr. Holliday was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church and attended West Anderson Church of God.
Survivors include his son, Doug Holliday and wife, Melissa of Anderson; two grandsons, Drew Holliday and wife, Kate of North Augusta and Jordan Holliday of Laurens; granddaughter, Lindsay Sanders and husband, Jacob of Anderson; great-grandson, Bowen Sanders; sister, Mary Kay and husband, Bill of Anderson; and a sister-in-law, Betty Hughes of Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery conducted by Layman Harry Osborne with military honors provided by the Campbell Patriots Honor Guard. Family members will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Highway, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 13, 2019