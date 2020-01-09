Resources
Charles Wade Rainey

Charles Wade Rainey Obituary
Charles Wade Rainey

Anderson - Charles Wade Rainey, 80, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home.

Born in Anderson, South Carolina on March 19, 1939, he was a son of the late Blease Rainey and the late Grace Young Rainey.

He owned and operated Wade Rainey's Garage in West Pelzer and was a member at West Pelzer Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Galloway Rainey, his son, Jody Rainey, and two brothers, Bill and Donnie Rainey

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Fricks.

The family will host a memorial service on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at West Pelzer Baptist Church, 29 Main St, Pelzer, SC 29669.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Rainey Family.

www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
