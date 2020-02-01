|
|
Charlie Hogan
Anderson, SC - Charlie Irvin Hogan, 86, husband of the late Barbara Brown Hogan, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Plains, Georgia, and was a graduate of Newton County High School where he was the first athlete to letter in all sports. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Hogan was a cattleman and in later years woodworking became his passion and in which he excelled. He moved to Upstate South Carolina in 2003 and loved the area.
Survivors include his daughter, Beverly Odum; three sons, Matt Hogan and wife, Beth, Robbie Hogan and wife, Lucy, and Mike Hogan; eight grandchildren, Jake Odum and wife, Allie, Kyle Odum and wife, Lynn, Haley Stroman and husband, Stephen, Beatty Hogan and wife, Alex, Luke Hogan and wife, Sarah, Mallory Crawford and husband, Andrew, Cole Hogan and wife, Kendall, and Bonnie Hogan; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Opal Atkinson; and two brothers, James Malcolm Hogan and Thomas Hogan.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Odum; and two grandsons, Tanner Odum and Preston Hogan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bob Marcaurelle. A committal service will follow at 3 p.m. Monday at Ramsey Creek Preserve. The family will receive friends following the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ,
950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Mr. Hogan's work ethic was legendary and his reputation in his field was unsurpassed. He often said: "Can't is not a word, later never comes, what you need to do, you need to do now."
Daddy was our hero. He came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior in his 70's, and life became sweeter than he ever imagined.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020