Charlie Martin
Belton - Charlie Martin, husband of June Dodd Martin, passed away May 4th, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.
Charles W. Martin (better know as "Charlie Bill"), a leading citizen of Belton, SC, was born on January 9th, 1928 to Redus, Sr. and Bessie Wilson Martin.
He attended the Belton schools and upon high school graduation, enlisted in the U.S. Army in September, 1946 and served as a photographer and news editor with the Daily Pacifican, a newspaper sent daily to Army and Navy bases as well as the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.
Many in Anderson County remember fondly listening to his resonating bass voice while he introduced songs on his radio program, Dancing in the Dark, on WANS from 1952-1958.
He was a leading Belton merchant and businessman having managed and owned Wilson's dime store along with his brother, Redus Martin, and James Stoddard for over 50 years until his retirement in 2004.
He led countless community initiatives to improve the city of Belton, including the preservation and restoration of the historic train depot. He coordinated the property transfer to the Belton Area Museum Association where he served as a board member emeritus for 15 years. He assisted in an advisory capacity with the Belton City Square reclamation projects in 1972 and 2002. He served on the board of the Anderson County Department of Special Needs for many years.
He was a lifelong aviator, having had many adventures during his travels across the nation. He was recently recognized with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
He was a lifelong member of the Belton Presbyterian Church and served as elder, deacon, synod representative, building committee member, and missions fundraising chairman throughout his membership in the church.
He began writing a series of columns for the Belton-Honea Path News-Chronicle entitled "A Life, Well Lived," and was awarded distinction from the S.C. Press Association. He compiled his columns into a collection, and at the age of 90 published his first book, which chronicles the history and eccentricities of small-town life.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Redus Martin, and sister, Betty Hammett. In addition to his wife, of the home, he is survived by his sons, Dodd Martin (Jennifer) of Prescott Valley, AZ and Danny Martin of Anderson; nephews Lawrence Hammett (Rosalind) and Martin Hammett, and niece May Ligon Huff.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7th from 10:00 - 11:30 am at the Belton Presbyterian Church. The service will follow at 11:30 am with Rev. John LeHeup and Rev. Sara Cornell officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Honea Path Pilots Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton Presbyterian Church, 405 Jim Russell Way, Belton, SC 29627 or the Belton Area Museum Association, 100 N. Main St, Belton, SC 29627. Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 5, 2019