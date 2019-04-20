|
|
Cheryl Ann Evans
Anderson - Cheryl Ann Evans age 51 of Anderson, SC went to heaven on April 8th 2019. She suffered several heart attacks.
She was born on Feb. 20th. 1968 in Toccoa GA. She was the daughter of Herman and Rita Evans of Simpsonville SC.
She is survived by two brothers, Paul Evans (Melissa) and Frank Evans both of Anderson SC, one sister, Sharon Conway (Michael) of Huntsville, AL. and several nieces and nephews.
She was of the Baptist faith. A memorial service will be held in Anderson at Bible Baptist Church, Tuesday April 23rd at 11:00am.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 20, 2019