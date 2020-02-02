Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Hoskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Hoskins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Hoskins Obituary
Cheryl Hoskins

Lowndesville - Cheryl Hoskins, 64, of Lowndesville, SC, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.

She is survived by her daughters: Melanie Hoskins and Jackie Hoskins; sisters: Helen Wiles and Teresa Cantrell; brothers: Michael Hoskins and George Walter Alley Jr (Burrhead); grandchildren: Brittany Hoskins Gaines, Katelyn Martin, Daryn Hoskins, Jaqual Gray and Jaquetta Gray.

She is preceded in death by her father: Ewing Lee Hoskins; mother: Shirley Alley and step-father: George Walter Alley Sr.

A time for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at the home of Melanie Hoskins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -