Cheryl Hoskins
Lowndesville - Cheryl Hoskins, 64, of Lowndesville, SC, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
She is survived by her daughters: Melanie Hoskins and Jackie Hoskins; sisters: Helen Wiles and Teresa Cantrell; brothers: Michael Hoskins and George Walter Alley Jr (Burrhead); grandchildren: Brittany Hoskins Gaines, Katelyn Martin, Daryn Hoskins, Jaqual Gray and Jaquetta Gray.
She is preceded in death by her father: Ewing Lee Hoskins; mother: Shirley Alley and step-father: George Walter Alley Sr.
A time for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at the home of Melanie Hoskins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020