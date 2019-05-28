Services
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
New Silver Brook Cemetery
Iva - Cheryl Townes McGee, 72, of Iva, SC passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born June 9, 1946, in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Hubert and Ruth Townes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. McGee. Cheryl was a member of Union Baptist Church. She was a retired radiologist from the Iva Medical Center.

She is survived by her children, Meredith McGee, Joseph I. McGee and James L. McGee; brother, Steve Townes (Jenny); sister, Sandra Young (Tom) and three grandchildren, O'Malley, Joseph and Ella.

The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, May 30, 2019 at New Silver Brook Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Tom and Sandra Young.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 28, 2019
