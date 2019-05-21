Services
Anderson - Chong Suk Johnson, 86, of Anderson, SC passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born March 29, 1933 in Seoul, Korea, she was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Theron Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Johnson of the home.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm - 1:30 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Reverend Tom Turner and Dr. Rod Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 21, 2019
