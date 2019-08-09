|
Chris Carter
Anderson - Christopher Gage Carter, 32, of Anderson, SC, passed away, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Born November 4, 1986, in Fort Myers, FL, he was a son of Danielle Baer Carter and the late Robert Lee "Bob" Carter, Jr.
Chris was a 2005 graduate of Westside High School and attended Tri-County Tech. He worked as an ENC technician for Kinder Morgan in Hartwell, GA and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Clemson Tigers. He was a good father and loved his daughter very much.
He is survived by his wife, Miranda Hudson Carter and their daughter, Alyssa Cate Carter; mother, Danielle Baer Carter of Anderson, SC; brother, Robert Lee "Trey" Carter III (Sarah) of Simpsonville, SC. Also surviving is his father and mother in law, Raymond and Cindy Hudson of Anderson, SC.
The family will receive friends from 11:30-1:30pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will be in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Jeff Roper officiating.
Flowers are optional and memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 9, 2019