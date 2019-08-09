Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Carter


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Carter Obituary
Chris Carter

Anderson - Christopher Gage Carter, 32, of Anderson, SC, passed away, Monday, August 5, 2019.

Born November 4, 1986, in Fort Myers, FL, he was a son of Danielle Baer Carter and the late Robert Lee "Bob" Carter, Jr.

Chris was a 2005 graduate of Westside High School and attended Tri-County Tech. He worked as an ENC technician for Kinder Morgan in Hartwell, GA and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Clemson Tigers. He was a good father and loved his daughter very much.

He is survived by his wife, Miranda Hudson Carter and their daughter, Alyssa Cate Carter; mother, Danielle Baer Carter of Anderson, SC; brother, Robert Lee "Trey" Carter III (Sarah) of Simpsonville, SC. Also surviving is his father and mother in law, Raymond and Cindy Hudson of Anderson, SC.

The family will receive friends from 11:30-1:30pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will be in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Jeff Roper officiating.

Flowers are optional and memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now