Chrishaun Hellams
Pelzer - Chrishaun Torrell Hellams, 20, of 437 Old River Road, Pelzer, SC, died June 19, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Tracy Hellams, two brothers; Robert Hellams II and Brandon Hellams, all of the home.
Funeral services are 2pm Wednesday at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Greenville, SC. Burial in church cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church Tuesday from 7- 8 pm.
The family is at the home.
Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 25, 2019