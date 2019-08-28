|
|
Christie R. Powers
Lexington - Christie R. Powers, 58, loving sister, aunt and special friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William James "Bill" and Doris Burnette Powers. Ms. Powers was employed with OB One Communications for thirty years.
Surviving are her sisters, Linda Partington (Tom) of Clayton, GA, and Cathy Barnwell (Frank) of Charleston, SC; and a brother, Terry Powers (Sharon) of Anderson, SC; nieces and nephews, Bryan Partington, Dr. Parker, Dr. Eliza and Sally Barnwell, Laura and Matthew Powers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Michael, and her beloved schnauzer, Jack.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel on Friday, August, 30, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Christie's wishes were for memorials to be made to the Humane Society of SC.
Online register at barr-price.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019