Services
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christie Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christie R. Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christie R. Powers Obituary
Christie R. Powers

Lexington - Christie R. Powers, 58, loving sister, aunt and special friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home after a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William James "Bill" and Doris Burnette Powers. Ms. Powers was employed with OB One Communications for thirty years.

Surviving are her sisters, Linda Partington (Tom) of Clayton, GA, and Cathy Barnwell (Frank) of Charleston, SC; and a brother, Terry Powers (Sharon) of Anderson, SC; nieces and nephews, Bryan Partington, Dr. Parker, Dr. Eliza and Sally Barnwell, Laura and Matthew Powers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Michael, and her beloved schnauzer, Jack.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel on Friday, August, 30, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Christie's wishes were for memorials to be made to the Humane Society of SC.

Online register at barr-price.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now